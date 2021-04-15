West Bengal Elections: EC Cracks Whip, BJP's Dilip Ghosh Slapped With 24-hr Campaign Ban

In a big development on Thursday, the Election Commission barred West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh from campaigning for the Assembly election for a period of 24 hours. The ban will be effective from 7 pm of April 15 to 7 pm of April 16. The EC's action was in reference to the notice issued to Ghosh pertaining to his controversial statement on the death of 4 persons in the violence that broke out at polling booth no.126 of Sitalkuchi constituency on April 10.

The poll body took umbrage at these remarks made at a public rally in Baranagar, North 24 Parganas- "Where did so many naughty boys come from? These naughty boys were shot at yesterday in Sitalkuchi. These naughty boys will not be in Bengal. This is just the beginning. Those who thought that the Central forces' rifles were meant to be just for show have well understood now the power of cartridges. All this will be carried out throughout Bengal. Those who take the law in their own hands will be given a befitting answer."

In his explanation, the Medinipur MP claimed that TMC leaders have created an environment of fear and intimidation which has jeopardized the conduct of free and fair polls. According to Ghosh, his statement was only directed at miscreants who create disturbances and negatively impact the maintenance of law and order. Expressing "regret" for his remarks, he promised to abide by any EC directive. However, the poll body ruled that he had violated the Model Code of Conduct by making "statements that are provocative and can seriously incite the emotions and lead to breakdown of law and order thereby adversely affecting the election process".

Election Commission of India (ECI) imposes a 24-hour ban on West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for violation of Model Code of Conduct, prohibits him from campaigning from 7 pm on April 15 to 7 pm on April 16#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/XzHCkIKyno — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

Assembly polls in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the ISF to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third and fourth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent and 79.90 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.