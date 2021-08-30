Last Updated:

West Bengal: Ex-BJP MLA Joins Trinamool, Says Former Is Into 'vindictive Politics'

Former BJP MLA from Bishnupur, Tanmoy Ghosh, joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. He was welcomed by State Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Written By
Vishnu V V
West Bengal

IMAGE: ANI


Former BJP MLA from Bishnupur, Tanmoy Ghosh, joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress on Monday. Soon after joining the TMC, Ghosh hit out at his former party and said that the BJP is taking away rights from the people. State Education Minister Bratya Basu handed over the Trinamool flag to Ghosh.

Tanmay Ghosh joins TMC from BJP

Leaving the BJP, the Bishnupur MLA made his way to the TMC and picked up the flag. Following the change in party, Ghosh said that he left BJP due to their problematic decisions. The newest TMC leader backed CM Mamata Banerjee for working towards the welfare of the state.

"BJP is into vindictive politics. They're attempting to snatch the rights of WB people by using central agencies. I urge all politicians to support CM Mamata Banerjee for welfare of public," Ghosh said. Bratya Basu also joined in to praise the CM. While expressing his support to Mamata Banerjee, Basu also said that Tanmoy Ghosh has joined the grassroots to help the people of the state. Basu said that Ghosh has made the right decision at the right time by switching sides.

READ | West Bengal: ED summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee & his wife in coal scam probe

Congress, BJP leaders join TMC

After the massive victory in the West Bengal elections, many BJP and Congress leaders joined the TMC. Ex-West Bengal MLA Sikha Mitra, the widow of the late state Congress president Somen Mitra, joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress on Sunday, August 29. After joining the TMC, she said that the party works for people and will help her in working for the welfare of society. Slamming the Central government, she said, "BJP is a communal party. My country is a democratic country, I cannot go to a party whose work is to divide people."

READ | Late West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra's wife Sikha rejoins TMC

BJP's national president Mukul Roy joined Trinamool in June. "I feel happy that I am back to where I belong. Bengal will be back to its former glory, and I accept Mamata Banerjee as my supreme leader," Roy had said. After Roy's exit, several BJP leaders, including MP Sunil Mondal and Rajib Banerjee criticised the saffron party. Sushmita Dev, Women's wing chief of Congress, also joined the Mamata Camp in August. She said that CM Banerjee has an "excellent vision" for the party's future. She also showered praise on the CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

READ | BJP MP Raju Bista slams TMC over violence in West Bengal, says CM 'needs to introspect'

(With Inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: ANI)

READ | Late West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra's wife Sikha to rejoin TMC on Sunday
READ | CM Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre of attempting to 'bulldoze' TMC as ED summons Abhishek
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND