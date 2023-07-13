West Bengal Governor Directs SEC To Take Up Complaints In Peace Room With Calcutta HC

In continuation of his suggestions to the State Election Commission (SEC) that the West Bengal panchayat election result may be kept in animated suspension till all complaints of incidents of violence and other unhealthy practices are enquired into, Governor CV Ananda Bose issued fresh advisory to the State Election Commission on Wednesday, July 12.

The Calcutta High Court on July 12 ordered, “As observed in our series of orders, we are monitoring the entire process, we make it clear that whatever has happened thus far, like voting, results, etc is subject to the further orders this court will pass in the present petitions. We put to notice, the elected candidates that their elections are subject to our further orders. The results will be subject to judicial scrutiny.”

Governor CV Ananda Bose asked the State Election Commission to take all 7,500 complaints received in Raj Bhavan Peace Room with Calcutta High Court for judicial scrutiny.

Governor CV Ananda Bose launches 'Peace Room' at Raj Bhavan

Earlier in June, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose launched a help room at Raj Bhavan to respond to the grievances of the public. Describing the help room as a 'Peace Room', the Governor said that it has been opened keeping in view the numerous representations received from citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal.

According to an official statement, the help room will refer issues to the government and the State Election Commissioner for appropriate action.

“In continuation to the frequent field visits by the Governor to violence-affected areas and in view of the numerous representations received from the citizens on criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal, a help room has been opened in Raj Bhavan to respond to the grievances of the public,” it said.

Notably, the Governor launched the help room after he visited violence-hit Canning in South 24 Parganas district in June and took stock of the situation following the death of a Trinamool Congress activist during sporadic violence over filing of nomination papers for the panchayat election.