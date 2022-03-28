West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Meets HM Amit Shah Amid Row Over Birbhum Violence

In a key development, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi. This development comes amid controversy over the Birbhum killings of at least eight people, including women and children, when 10 houses were set ablaze by unidentified individuals on March 21 after the murder of TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh. The post-mortem report of the victims revealed that the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

Although West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged 'conspiracy' behind the Rampurhat violence, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that murders and anarchy have begun yet again under TMC rule in the state. Governor Dhankhar had also spoken against the Birbhum killings and claimed that what happened in Bogtui village is a shame on democracy and humanity.

WB Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today called on the Union Home Minister @AmitShah at his residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/TSHwrcrP72 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) March 28, 2022

BJP accuses TMC of "violently assaulting" its MLAs in WB Assembly

The BJP on Monday accused TMC MLAs of "violently assaulting" its legislators in the state assembly after the saffron party demanded a statement from Mamata Banerjee over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

"BJP MLAs were violently assaulted by unruly TMC MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly. Mistake of Our MLAs? They asked for a discussion on the Birbhum massacre which was executed by TMC Goons. What is Mamata Benerjee trying to hide from the people? Does T in TMC stand for Taliban," BJP general secretary C T Ravi alleged in a tweet.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni claimed that murders and anarchy have begun in the state and the Trinamool government violently attacked BJP legislators instead of "debating the Birbhum massacre." "The TMC government, murderer of democracy, should be ashamed," he further added.

The ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged fresh salvos in the West Bengal Assembly as the opposition leaders requested a statement by CM Banerjee over the worsening law and order situation in the state.

Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs.

Five BJP MLAs, including Adhikari, were later suspended by Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay for their alleged disorderly conduct in the House. They were suspended for the entire year.