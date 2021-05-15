West Bengal Guv Reveals Tearful Encounter With People During Nandigram Visit, Slams Mamata

Following his visit to the post-poll violence-affected areas in Nandigram on Saturday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar vowed that the Constitution would be preserved, protected and defended. The West Bengal Governor claimed that he had never imagined a situation where people in tears were pleading to the constitutional head that they would 'change their religion to live'. He went on to share West Bengal Chief Secretary's response to his visit to the violence-affected areas, asking him to defer his visit citing restrictions imposed in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19. Further, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar noted that the people of West Bengal should not lose confidence in democracy & law and urged CM Mamata Banerjee to correct the horrendous situation in the state.

West Bengal Guv Dhankhar slams Mamata after Nandigram visit

Never ever imagined would face a situation @MamataOfficial where tearfully people will plead the constitutional head ‘will change the religion’ to live ! — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 15, 2021

Chief Secretary @MamataOfficial to my visits to unprecedented post poll violence affected areas-

“Respected Sir, it would be advisable to kindly defer the proposed visits in view of the extant restrictions, I am directed to submit. Regards’ “ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 15, 2021

My assurance and commitment to people of State at all costs Constitution will be preserved, protected and defended.



They should not loose confidence in democracy and law. I share their excruciating agony and suffering. Expect @MamataOfficial to horrendous scenario in the state. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 15, 2021

Visiting various areas in the Purba Medinipur district including Kenda Mari Jalpai village, Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to bring an end to the sufferings of the citizens. During his visit, the governor was seen on a bike along with security officials who helped him reach the interiors of the village. He also interacted with the locals and expressed his sympathy over their pain. "It is time when we can't sleep over, such a great challenge to our state. We are sitting on a volcano where people are forced to leave their houses, they are being subjected to all kinds of indignities, killings, rapes, loots and extortion tax," said Dhankhar to news agency ANI. "I would appeal to the chief minister, it is high time she takes note of it. Millions of people are suffering," he added.

West Bengal post-poll violence

Since the declaration of election results in the state, several reports of brutal violence have surfaced. BJP has claimed to have lost several party workers under TMC's torture while Mamata Banerjee on the other hand has claimed that violence has been reported from seats won by the BJP. On the other hand, CPI(M) workers have also alleged violence by TMC workers.

The Central Government has also intervened in the matter with Home Minister's three-member team who visited Bengal and evaluated the situation. Meanwhile, Governor Dhankar has also sought reports from security officials of West Bengal and expressed disgust over the poor state of affairs by Mamata Banerjee. The Governor also lashed out at West Bengal police chief for not submitting a detailed report on the violence.