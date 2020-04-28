West Bengal Guv Slams CM Mamata's Stance In Dealing With Covid Crisis, Gives Suggestion

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to change her "stance" in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. Taking to Twitter, he said that Mamata should stop looking for alibis, scapegoats, exits or shifting burden to serving the people. He added that the state is in "deep-crisis" and only a real-time earnest action in concert with Centre is the way out. He called the CM's ‘State within State’ approach - "unconstitutional and inopportune."

'We are in deep crisis'

Appeal: Change stance @MamataOfficial from looking for alibis, scapegoats, exit or shifting burden to serving the people.



We are in deep crisis-only real time earnest action in concert with Centre way out.



‘State within State’ approach - unconstitutional and inopportune. (2/2) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 28, 2020

In another team, attacking Mamata Banerjee, the Governor said that, the people of the state "must be our concern" but Mamata is focusing on "suffering not demagoguery." He said that this is no time to sharpen knives against Governor or Central Government and a real-time look at the situation, not bravado is must for the way forward.

Our people must be our concern @MamataOfficial Focus on suffering not demagoguery.



ICMT making studied headway catalyzing situation.



No time to sharpen knives against Governor or Central Government.



Real time look at the situation not bravado must for way forward. (1/2) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 28, 2020

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar exchanged a war of words with Banerjee reminding Dhankar that she was the elected representative of the state. Banerjee accused Dhankhar of repeatedly interfering in the functioning of the state administration, and Dhankar said the state could not be governed as a personal fiefdom.

READ | PM Modi-CMs' statement out: 'Covid impact to remain; need brave reforms, economy focus'

READ | India's COVID-19 cases cross 29,000 mark; death toll at 934 and 6,868 recoveries so far

West Bengal has registered 20 COVID-19 deaths till Monday. A total of 697 cases have been reported in the state, of which 568 are active cases while 109 have been discharged after being cured.

The death toll due to the novel Coronavirus rose to 934 and the number of cases climbed to 29,435 in the country on Tuesday, with 62 more deaths and 1,543 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632 as 6,868 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said. This is the sharpest ever increase in death cases in the country.

READ | Uttar Pradesh govt prohibits all schools from increasing fees for 2020-21 session

READ | CBDT chargesheets 3 IRS officers over 'FORCE' report on tax hike; strips them of duty