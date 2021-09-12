West Bengal Post-poll Violence: CBI Arrests 11 In Ongoing Probe Into 2 Separate Cases

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 11 people, including seven people on Sunday and four on Saturday, in an ongoing investigation of two separate cases related to post-election violence and other offences in West Bengal. The Calcutta High Court, last month, directed the central agency to investigate the post-violence cases. Till now, CBI has filed 34 FIRs (First Information Reports) in connection with murders and heinous crimes that took place after the assembly election results announcement.

The agency has filed four charge sheets in different courts in connection with the incidents that took place in Nalhati and Rampurhat in Birhum district and Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas. A seven-member committee set up by the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) had earlier probed into the violence that took place after TMC's victory in West Bengal and had suggested a court-monitored CBI probe.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

West Bengal was hit by violence after assembly election results were announced on May 2, 2021. It was alleged that Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress supporters clashed with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at several locations in the state. BJP has repeatedly held TMC responsible for the violence. The Trinamool, however, countered it by claiming that it was due to 'intra-BJP' disputes, denying its involvement.

BJP's Bhabanipur candidate slams Mamata Banerjee's silence over post-poll violence

Last week, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her silence in the post-election violence. During a press briefing, BJP's Bhabanipur candidate asserted that she is not fighting against one person but injustice.

"My fight is not against any individual but against injustice. This fight is to save the people of West Bengal. Yes, it is against one particular person (CM) who remained silent during violence in the state," said Tebriwal.

Notably, Tibrewal, who is fielded against Mamata Banerjee, was one of the petitioners and BJP's counsels in the after elections violence. She is currently the vice president of BJP's youth wing - Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The polling in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency will take place on September 3. The votes will be counted on October 3 and results will be declared on the same day.