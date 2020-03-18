WB Secretariat Nabanna Sanitised After Top Bureaucrat's Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nabanna, the West Bengal State Secretariat, which holds the office of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee witnessed a massive sanitisation of all the floors and chambers after an 18-year-old son of a top-level bureaucrat in the State administration tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday.

The boy had returned from London on March 15 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The female bureaucrat, along with her husband and driver were quarantined in the government's Rajarhat facility for isolation.

Sources say that the 18-year-old victim of Coronavirus did not home-quarantine himself after he landed in Kolkata from Delhi on his return from London. The police are now tracking all the people who came in contact with him. the police are also identifying the people with whom he travelled to Kolkata in his flight.

How did the case come to light?

The victim reportedly did not wear a mask during his travel and even tried to skip screening, but was made to go through thermal screening which he passed undetected. It was only after his university in London informed him that around five of his friends have been tested positive for COVID-19, that he visited Beliaghata ID hospital on Tuesday morning. The same evening, the reports revealed that he had been tested positive for the disease.

His mother, who is under quarantine, had apparently taken her son to the State Secretariat on Monday. It is being detected on who all the duo met and whether she had met the Chief Minister or not. Mamata Banerjee, who has been spreading mass awareness on the do's and don'ts of Coronavirus, had visited her office after the sanitisation and also called for a meeting at Nabanna with senior officials and media on Monday.

(Image credit: PTI)