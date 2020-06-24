West Bengal TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh Passes Away After Battling COVID-19

Bengal's political clan saw the first victim of COVID-19, the demise of Trinamool Congress legislator Tamonosh Ghosh on Wednesday. Ghosh had tested positive for the deadly viral infection in May and was battling it at a private hospital in Kolkata, but unfortunately lost his life to the disease as multiple organs in his body failed.

The news was broken on social media by the Chief Minister herself early morning on Wednesday. "Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work," stated Mamata Banerjee for her long time colleague.

READ | Elephant Calf Electrocuted To Death In Bengal

The 60-year-old MLA won from South 24 Parganas district’s Falta constituency three times and was the TMC treasurer since 1998. Ghosh was CM Mamata Banerjee’s loyalist after serving the party for 35 years since its year of inception.

“He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers,” tweeted Mamata, who also mentioned that Ghosh contributed much through his social work.

READ | West Bengal: 11 More Deaths Take COVID Toll To 580; 370 Fresh Infections Reported

Ghosh is said to have had considerable pre-complications reportedly of the heart and kidney which were amplified after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Although Ghosh was not the only politician to be infected, earlier Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose had also tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was kept in home quarantine as he was asymptomatic. Bose tested positive after his domestic help was COVID-19 positive followed by his wife too. However, he along with his family cured themselves of the infection.

(Image source: Facebook)

READ | West Bengal: 14 More Deaths Take COVID-19 Toll To 569; 413 Fresh Cases Detected

READ | West Bengal Govt Convenes All-party Meet On Coronavirus Situation