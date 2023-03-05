The Karnataka bribe-gate has triggered a political slugfest in the poll-bound state after Rs 8 crore cash was recovered from a BJP MLA's house and his son was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe. Karnataka MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashant Madal was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered which names the MLA, his son Prashanth, along with his accountant Surendra as well as three alleged bribe-givers -- Siddesh, Albert Nicola and Gangadhar.

Madal Virupakshappa, an MLA from Channagiri in the Davanagere district, was the chairman of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which makes the famous Mysore Sandal soap. His son Prashanth is the Chief Accounts Officer at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). After the accusations surfaced, Virupakshappa resigned from the chairmanship of the state-owned soap firm.

What does the FIR say

The FIR, lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by a chemical company, says the company floated a tender for fragrant oil in January, following which Virupakshappa's son Prashant allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 81 lakh. It alleges that the accused claimed the purchase order and bills related to the tender would be passed immediately if the bribe is paid. The FIR features a detailed statement of complainant Shreyas Kashyap who claims he was repeated asked for kickbacks, as a consequence of which, he approached the Lokayukta. Following this, the Lokayukta claimed to have laid a trap and took Prasanth into custody.

What Lokayukta said on Karnataka bribegate

Lokayukta, State of Karnataka, Justice BS Patil said, "Five people have been arrested in the case including accused Prashant, his accountant and three bribe givers, who came there and were waiting to get their work done. This is a special case, where bribe givers have also been taken into custody. So, the message is clear that bribe giving and bribe taking, both are offences. People need to come forward and complain, if their legitimate work is not getting done. They should take the help of institutions and proceed against the culprits." He denied any political pressure in the case.

How is the Karnataka government reacting to the scandal?

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, said the whole purpose of setting up a Lokayukta is to stop corruption. "Lokayukta officials have caught MLAs' son red-handed. We re-established the Lokayukta to stop corruption. Without this body many cases were closed during the Congress regime. We have often been told that fair investigations will take place. In this matter also Lokayukta is an independent body and let the fair investigation be carried out. Whoever has committed crime must be punished," Bommai added.

How Oppn parties are trying to ride on the scandal

The surfacing of the scandal has excited the Opposition which is seeking to corner the government on the issue. Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who is the party's state president in Karnataka, said the CM had claimed his government was corruption free and asked why was this happening. He reiterated the claim that a 40% commission is being demanded of contractors in the state. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal, whose own party members are battling corruption allegations, hit out at the Centre over the scandal.

"A son of the leader of Amit Shah's party was caught with Rs 8 crore. He hasn't been arrested yet. They may give him Padma Bhushan next year. The BJP MLA's son was caught but they arrested Manish Sisodia. They say Manish Sisodia is corrupted but in raids, he was found in possession of only Rs 10,000. They couldn't find anything even in Sisodia's bank locker," Kejriwal said.