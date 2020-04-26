'What Is She Trying To Hide?", Babul Supriyo Slams Mamata Banerjee's Over IMCT & Covid

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the ongoing tussle between the state government and the IMCT calling her handling of the COVID-19 crisis 'pathetic'.

"Mamata Ji's expiry date is coming in terms of politics, just wait and watch what is going to happen. Mamata Banerjee is tackling corona in a pathetic manner. She is going everywhere to spread the political virus," said Babul Supriyo while protesting against the TMC-led government in Delhi.

'Hitlership & mindlessness'

"Bizarre videos are coming out of the public. She has turned her state into a circus. A number of reminders have been sent to her through the centre. She is putting the lives of the people of Bengal at stake. This is Hitlership and mindlessness," added Babul Supriyo.

The TMC has been locking horns with the Centre for sending the IMCT teams to visit the hospitals and quarantines in the state with Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien calling them "India's Most Callous Team" sent to spread the "political virus shamelessly".Slamming Derek O'Brien, Supriyo said, "Derek is now renamed as Derek No Brain. What all is she (Mamata) trying to hide? Why is the ICMT team not being allowed to work there?"

IMCT writes to WB Chief Secy

Earlier, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) wrote to the state Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha on Saturday. In a 6-point letter to Sinha, IMCT leader Apurva Chandra made mention of Sinha's ignorance to accompany the IMCT for field visits which stands as a violation to the Home Ministry's order. Chandra also flagged that four letters that have been written to the state government since the IMCT's arrival and no response to those have been received till date.

Through the letter, Chandra has also demanded that the state government clarifies its stand on facilitating the visits of the IMCT and ensuring the safety and security of the team members as also providing information and records to be made clear through written communication.

