What Is Waris Punjab De? Amritpal Singh-led Group Causing Mayhem In Amritsar

A day after supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' head Amritpal Singh Sandhu with swords and guns laid siege to Ajnala police station in Amritsar to free his aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan', a court on Friday, February 24 ordered his discharge. The police submitted that their probe did not indicate that Lovepreet was on the spot where the alleged abduction took place.

A long cavalcade of vehicles led by Amritpal had headed towards the prison from Ajnala town to receive Lovepreet. The caravan later made its way to the holy Golden Temple.

Stating that Toofan was put in jail in a false case, Amritpal said that release of his aide was a "victory of the Pranth."

On February 16, a case was registered in Ajnala against Amritpal and 30 supporters for allegedly kidnapping, looting and thrashing Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in the Rupnagar district.

On Thursday's violence, the radical preacher said, "Yesterday's situation could have been averted had the police listened to us (On Lovepreet's release). The consequences which arose were not created by me. The administration had sought time earlier, we gave them time till Wednesday. We came here on Thursday."

What is 'Waris Punjab De'?

'Waris Punjab De', which means the 'heirs of Punjab' was founded on September 30, 2021, by actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident on February 15, 2022, months before the Punjab Assembly elections. Sidhu floated the organisation to "protect the rights of Punjab and raise social issues."

Sidhu first made headlines for taking part in the farmers' protest in 2020. After forming 'Waris Punjab De', he supported Simranjit Singh Mann's pro-Khalishan party SAD (Amritsar)

After Deep Sidhu's death, Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh, often depicted as a Khalistan sympathiser, was named the head of 'Waris Punjab De'. The event took place at Rode in Moga district, the native village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The radical preacher hailing from Amritsar's Jallupur Khera village moves around with armed men like Bhindranwale. His supporters also describe him as 'Bhindranwale 2.0'.

Amritpal, who previously worked in his family-owned transport business, has been quite active in the state for some time. Recently, he issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.