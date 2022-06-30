In a massive twist witnessed in Maharashtra politics on Thursday, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis announced that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister with the BJP's support.

In one of the first reactions to the political development, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said that Eknath Shinde becoming the new CM is very bad news for Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

Abdullah pointed out that Uddhav was expecting a BJP CM as it would give them an opportunity to target the government in power, and Shinde specifically. However, BJP's googly has now legitimised Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction and Shinde himself, and this will make it difficult for Thackerays in rebuilding their Shiv Sena.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah said, "Eknath Shinde as CM is very bad news for Uddhav Thackeray and his branch of the Shiv Sena. Uddhav was probably counting on a BJP CM giving, him a political weapon to target Shinde with. This makes the job of rebuilding their Shiv Sena much more difficult for Thackeray's".

#EknathShinde as CM is very bad news for #UddhavThackarey and his branch of the Shiv Sena. Uddhav was probably counting on a BJP CM giving, him a political weapon to target Shinde with. This makes the job of rebuilding their Shiv Sena much more difficult for Thackerays. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 30, 2022

In yet another tweet, the NC leader predicted that now the next battle will be over the Shiv Sena's political symbol. He stated that if the Election Commission (EC) will allot the Bow & Arrow symbol to the Shinde faction it would be a struggle for Uddhav, similar to climbing Karakoram range (K2) with tied hands and feet.

The next battle will be over the Shiv Sena symbol. If the Election Commission allots the Bow & Arrow to the Shinde faction it won’t just be an uphill struggle for Uddhav it will be akin to climbing K2 with hands & feet tied together. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 30, 2022

This comes even as there is a battle ongoing to be 'the real Shiv Sena', with Election Commission also being moved by the Shinde camp to stake claim, citing their faction having over 2/3rds of the party's MLAs. The MLAs of the Shinde camp have also maintained that they are still a part of the Shiv Sena.

Omar Abdullah also added that if BJP would have agreed to this two and half years ago, Shiv Sena would not have formed the MVA government in the first place. "From what I remember the pre-poll alliance (Shiv Sena and BJP) fell apart over the Chief Ministerial post for Uddhav. None the less it’s a big sacrifice on the part of the BJP & Devendra Fadnavis", he added.

Eknath Shinde next Maharashtra CM

In a joint press briefing, Devendra Fadnavis announced that BJP Legislature Party and the Shiv Sena Legislature Party, under Eknath Shinde, along with 16 independent MLAs have come together to form the government. Shinde will lead the government as the Chief Minister, Fadnavis further announced, adding that he will see to the functioning of the government from 'outside'

"Under the leadership of Eknath Shindeji we will take the development forward in the state. Whether it is OBC reservation, Maratha reservation, we will certainly take all these issues to end. I am sure that this government will do it," said Fadnavis.

Shinde will be taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday. No other Minister will take oath today, as they are yet to be picked. The Ministers will be picked from the BJP, the rebel Shiv Sena camp as well as from among the Independents who have extended their support.

#BREAKING | Eknath Shinde to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at 7:30 PM. Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/LdjlPjnb2y pic.twitter.com/X1suTtRzdH — Republic (@republic) June 30, 2022

(Image: ANI/EknathShinde/Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra)