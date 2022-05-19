'Will Congress Apologise?' BJP Takes Dig At UPA As Yasin Malik Convicted In Terror Case

As the Special NIA Court in Delhi convicted terrorist Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty in the terror funding case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders responded and hailed the court's decision. The saffron party also slammed Congress for patronising and saving Yasin Malik over the decades.

BJP reacts as Yasin Malik's convicted

Taking to Twitter, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared a picture of Yasin Malik with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and asked why Yasin Malik was patronised under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government despite knowing that he was a 'butcher of Kashmiri Pandits.' "Will the Congress party apologise for this sin?" He asked.

NIA court convicts terrorist Yasin Malik but the question must be asked



1) who patronised him for decades despite knowing he was a butcher of Kashmiri Hindus & why was he patronised?



2) why was he Guest of Honour for UPA govt ?



Will Congress apologise for this sin pic.twitter.com/C277kwHpoM — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 19, 2022

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Jammu & Kashmir BJP State unit chief Ravinder Rana said, "The one who kills innocent people, ruins the lives of small innocent children, someone who conspires to shed blood on this land won't be saved. It did take time in delivering justice, but in the end, the pot of sin has burst and the criminals will be punished for their misdeeds".

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta spoke to Republic TV and said this is a historic decision.

"These people had spread terror in Kashmir continuously for 30 years and the government at that time supported them. A friendly attitude was adopted with them even in jails. For the first time, it has happened that he will be punished and the punishment should be severe so that other people who are involved in terror activities in Kashmir are trying to ruin the environment and learn a lesson. I hope that in the coming times, in the same way, the remaining people are also convicted and punished," said Kavinder Gupta.

"Keeping in view the plight of the Yasin Malik's horror, the court should give him death penalty," he added.

Yasin Malik Convicted In Terror Funding Case

On Thursday, a Special NIA Court in Delhi convicted terrorist Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty in the terror funding case. The court also sought an affidavit from the J&K separatist leader regarding his financial assessment and asked NIA to submit a report on the same. The argument on his sentence will take place on the next date of hearing, on May 25.

Mohammad Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all the charges in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir Valley in 2017. He had reportedly pleaded guilty to charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He is expected to get life imprisonment. The court will hear the arguments regarding the quantum of sentence for the offences levelled against Malik.

