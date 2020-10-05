Will Do What's Best For AIADMK: OPS Cryptically Breaks Silence On CM Pick; EPS In Huddle

Breaking his silence two days before the AIADMK's crucial executive committee meeting that will decide the Party's chosen Chief Ministerial candidate, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on Monday hinted at a 'decision' taken for the welfare of the party and the people.

In a cryptic message on Twitter, the OPS said, "In all the decisions I have taken, I have considered what's best for the party, cadres. In future too I shall do the same."

READ | Tamil Nadu 2021 Battle: As EPS Vs OPS Battle Keeps AIADMK Unsure, MK Stalin Marches Ahead

Adding that this 'decision' will bear an outcome that is good for the welfare of the party, he added, "What has happened, happened for good, what's happening is happening for good, what's going to happen will also happen for good," quoting excerpts from the Gita.

This message, that political analysts say, is not only cryptic but might also hold significance, comes at the time when there have been continuing discussions that have been taking place between the EPS and OPS camp since the last meeting that took place at party's headquarters on September 28.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Amid Confusion Over CM Face, AIADMK MLAs To Meet In Chennai On October 6

In the AIADMK Executive Committee meeting held on September 28, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam had a verbal duel over who should be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party for the next year’s assembly election and on setting up a panel.

OPS has been at his farmhouse in Theni, and has held a series of meetings with party functionaries. Talks and negotiations between EPS and OPS have been going on for the last two weeks.

According to sources within the party, there has been an agreement that had been reached between the two groups and that Panneerselvam would hold the reins of the party and Palaniswami would run the government. Also, the steering committee would be formed to oversee the functioning of the party as demanded by Panneerselvam.

READ | Tamil Nadu Govt Extends Lockdown Till Oct 31; Film Shooting Can Resume With Max 100 People

EPS in discussion with senior ministers after OPS tweets

Hours after Dy CM OPS' tweet, CM EPS on Monday went into a huddle with senior Ministers - KA Sengottaiyan, Dindigul Seenivasan, CV Shanmugam, P Thangamani, SP Velumani & others at the secretariat. The meeting assumes significance in the wake ongoing row over CM candidate of AIADMK.

தமிழக மக்கள் மற்றும் அஇஅதிமுக கழகத் தொண்டர்களின் நலனை கருத்தில் கொண்டே எனது முடிவுகள் இதுவரை இருந்துள்ளன. இனியும் அவ்வாறே இருக்கும்.



எது நடந்ததோ அது நன்றாகவே நடந்தது!



எது நடக்கிறதோ அது நன்றாகவே நடக்கிறது!!



எது நடக்கவிருக்கிறதோ அதுவும் நன்றாகவே நடக்கும்!! — O Panneerselvam (@OfficeOfOPS) October 5, 2020

READ | After AIADMK's Stormy Meet, Rift Widens Between Tamil Nadu CM & Deputy CM

(Photo credits: PTI)