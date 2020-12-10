'Will Enter His House & Thrash Him': Maha Minister On Danve's 'China-Pak Behind Farmers'

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve’s remark on farmers’ protests has sparked a political brawl, with many leaders hitting out at him for dragging China and Pakistan in the ongoing stir. In a sharp reaction to Danve’s statement, Maharashtra minister Bacchu Kadu on Thursday said that they will have to enter the Minister’s house and beat him up.

“Last time he made such a statement, we had gheraoed his house. Now, the situation is such that we'll have to enter his house and beat him up,” Kadu told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took a swipe at Danve over his claim, saying that the Defence Minister should immediately “conduct a surgical strike” on the two neighbouring countries for instigating farmers to protest in India.

“If a Union minister has information that China and Pakistan have a hand behind farmers agitation, then, the Defence Minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pakistan,” the Shiv Sena spokesperson said.

Raut further said that the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and Head of the Armed Forces should discuss this matter seriously.

Union Minister Danve claims Pak-China conspiracy

Striking a controversy, the Union Minister on Wednesday claimed that the ongoing agitation against Centre’s new farm laws have been instigated by China and Pakistan.

"The agitation that is going on is not that of farmers. China and Pakistan have a hand behind this. Muslims in this country were incited first. What was said (to them)? That NRC is coming, CAA is coming and Muslims will have to leave this country in six months. Did a single Muslim leave? Those efforts didn't succeed and now farmers are being told that they will face losses. This is the conspiracy of other countries," Danve claimed.

The minister, however, did not elaborate on what basis he claimed that the two neighbouring countries are behind the farmers' protests.

