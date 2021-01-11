With New Party In Vasundhara Raje's Name, Backers Demand BJP Name Her Rajasthan CM Face

In what is seen as an internal feud in Rajasthan BJP unit, the supporters of former CM Vasundhara Raje have asked the party high command to declare her as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party in the next elections. This comes days after some supporters of Vasundhara Raje formed an outfit, saying they want to see her again as the CM in 2023.

"We floated 'Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Rajasthan (Manch)' on December 20 and have appointed office bearers in 25 districts with an objective to publicise the achievements and policies of the former governments led by Raje in the state," Vijay Bhardwaj, the state president of the manch, told PTI.

BJP leader's advise the party high command

Last week, BJP chief of the state unit, Satish Poonia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria and his deputy, Rajendra Rathore had been summoned to Delhi for a meeting with BJP President Nadda. According to a report in The New Indian Express, BJP’s internal feud was on Sunday further ignited by a public statement by Raje’s former ministerial colleague and BJP MLA, Pratap Singh Singhvi, who asked the party to announce her as the BJP’s CM candidate for the next assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Singhvi claimed "Raje was the most popular face of BJP in Rajasthan" and "the party stood a winning chance only if it went to the polls by projecting Raje as its supremo." Singhvi further advised BJP leaders to consult Raje in all organizational matters. In retort, state BJP president, Satish Poonia, stated none was bigger than the party “which had only one face, that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the report said.

Vijay Bhardwaj told PTI that various wings like the I-T cell, Mahila morcha, and a youth wing will also be created for 'Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Rajasthan (Manch)'. Raje was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan from 2003 to 2008 and from 2013 to 2018.

Nadda holds meeting with BJP leaders

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday held a meeting with Rajasthan BJP leaders, including party's state president Satish Punia, Rajendra Rathore and Gulab Chand Kataria for the upcoming by-polls in the state. BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and general secretary Arun Singh were also present in the meeting conducted in the national capital.

Rajasthan BJP leaders held a discussion with Nadda regarding the candidates and the party's internal strategy for the by-elections, for which dates are yet to be declared.

(With agency inputs)