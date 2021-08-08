'Women Availed The Most From PM Modi's Schemes': BJP Mahila Morcha Prez Vanathi Srinivasan

National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday stated that women have availed the most from the schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The Mahila Morcha National President also said that the BJP was the 'only' national party working dedicatedly to ensuring women's empowerment.

Srinivasan boasts women-centric initiatives by BJP

Heaping praises on the initiatives taken up by the PM, Srinivasan said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women have benefitted the most. Whenever our Prime Minister contemplates launching a new initiative, he thinks about women's empowerment. Under his government, we have 11 women ministers in the Union Cabinet.Our daughters are winning medals for the country."

Srinivasan was addressing a meeting of the Goa Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha in Panaji in the presence of State Committee Chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade. She also stressed that irrespective of gender, the party rewards its honest and hard-working people and also pointed out that the saffron party presents 33 percent reservations to women.

Srinivasan also met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Mahila Morcha State in Charge Sulakshana Sawant, and Unit President Sheetal Naik.

Meanwhile, Goa BJP President Tanavade said that women have a wider reach, from the kitchen to the outside world. He added that Goa aims to achieve 100 percent vaccination coverage by October 31, 2021.

Some of the schemes launched by the Narendra Modi-led Central government

Mahila E-haat

It is a direct online marketing platform launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support women entrepreneurs, Self-Helf Groups (SHGs), and Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to showcase products made and services rendered by them. This is a part of the 'Digital India' initiative. Women can register themselves at www.mahilaehaat-rmk.gov.in and leverage technology for showcasing their work to a broader market.

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao

This is a social campaign aimed at eradication of female foeticide and raising awareness on welfare services intended for young Indian girls. The "Save the Girl Child" movement was launched on 22 January 2015, it is a joint initiative run by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao - The scheme was launched with initial funding of Rs 100 crores. It mainly targets the clusters in Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana.

One-Stop Centre Scheme

Popularly known as 'Sakhi,' it was implemented on 1st April 2015 with the 'Nirbhaya' fund. The One Stop Centres are established at various locations in India for providing shelter, police desk, legal, medical, and counselling services to victims of violence under one roof integrated with a 24-hour Helpline. The toll-free helpline number is 181. These centres can be contacted for Emergency Response and Rescue Services Medical assistance Assistance in lodging FIR /NCR/DIR Psychosocial support, counseling, and legal aid.

UJJAWALA

A Comprehensive Scheme for prevention of trafficking and rescue, rehabilitation and reintegration of victims of trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

eSamwad

eSamwad is an online interface from the Ministry of Women and Child Development to interact with NGOs, civil society, and concerned citizens, in order to receive input on its schemes and programmes. Individuals and organisations can register themselves here to share their feedback, suggestions, best practices, grievances, etc. with the Ministry.

Working Women Hostels

The objective of the scheme is to promote the availability of safe and conveniently located accommodation for working women, with daycare facilities for their children, wherever possible, in urban, semi-urban, or even rural areas where employment opportunities for women exist. Further details of the Working Women Hostel Scheme can be accessed on the Department of Women and Child Development's official website. The above-mentioned schemes constitute some of the major projects launched by the Narendra Modi government for women in India.

