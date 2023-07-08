Won't Accept AAP's 'my Way Or Highway' Attitude: Congress

The political landscape witnessed a clash between the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the former criticised the latter's condition for joining the Opposition meeting scheduled in Bengaluru on July 17-18. Congress accused AAP of adopting a "My way or the highway" approach, stating that such politics would not be accepted. The rift emerged after Congress invited AAP to the meeting but the latter responded by demanding that the Grand Old Party oppose the Delhi ordinance before engaging in discussions on Opposition Unity.

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt condemned AAP's condition, labelling it as "immature" and urging them to adopt a more open-minded approach. "They (AAP) have to be more open-minded. See what is happening in Maharashtra, and what are they planning in Bihar. There are many major issues that the country is facing today. They have to come and look like an Opposition party which is there for a bigger target. Kejriwal's 'My way or highway' politics won't be accepted," he said.

"They are most welcome to the Opposition meeting. Whenever the issue comes up, they should take it up. No terms and conditions should be there," the Congress leader added.

All conversations will happen after Cong's announcement on Delhi ordinance: AAP

Earlier on Friday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha stated that AAP had paused unity discussions until Congress assured its opposition to the Centre's Delhi ordinance. He claimed that during a previous Opposition meeting in Patna, Congress had promised to announce their stand on the ordinance 15 days before the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament.

"Congress party has sent an invitation for AAP (for opposition meet in Bengaluru), however, during the Patna opposition meet, in front of all like-minded parties, the Congress party had said that they will clear their stand on the Delhi ordinance, 15 days prior to commencement of the Parliament monsoon session," Chadha said.

"We are hoping they will announce that soon and I think all other conversations will happen subsequent to their formal announcement of opposing the ordinance that has been brought about to curtail the powers of the government of Delhi," the AAP MP said.

Notably, earlier in its statement, AAP had highlighted its support from various Opposition parties that have representation in Rajya Sabha, excluding Congress. The Kejriwal party expressed disappointment with the Grand Old Party for not acting as a "team player" on the ordinance issue, making it challenging for AAP to consider any alliance that includes Congress.

On May 19, the Union government introduced an ordinance aimed at enacting rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) concerning matters such as transfer posting, vigilance, and other related issues. The Centre is expected to introduce the ordinance in Parliament with the intention of passing it as a law. AAP, aiming to challenge the Centre's stance on the ordinance, is seeking support from Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha, as the BJP-led government holds a majority in the Lok Sabha.