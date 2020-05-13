Yogi Adityanath Welcomes MSME Measures, Announces Online Loan Fair Worth Rs 2,000 Crore

Shortly after the Finance Minister announced major schemes and relief measures for the MSME sector, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister welcoming the measures revealed that UP would provide loans amounting to Rs 2000 crores to over 36,000 MSME unit workers for tomorrow. "From tomorrow, we are going to start an online loan fair for MSME sector. Around 36,000 business persons will get a loan worth Rs 1600 - Rs 2000 crore tomorrow," said the UP CM.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan schemes for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises along with five other major boosters aimed to revive the sector most hit with economic woes. Yogi Adityanath lauded the Centre for this decision revealing that UP had the largest number of MSME units across the country.

"Today the Finance Minister announced a major deciison for the MSME sector. I would like to thank PM Modi, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this announcement from the bottom of my heart. MSME sector is something that Uttar Pradesh really thrives on, UP has the largest number of units when it comes to MSMEs," said Yogi Adityanath.

"With the help of PM we are already working on our 'one district, one product', scheme to push forward the MSME sector, however, Corona really affected it. But today specific measures have been announced by the Centre for the MSME units, including EPF. This will help the workers in this sector and I welcome them," he added.

