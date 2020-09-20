YSRCP MP Calls Congress A 'party Of Dalals' For Opposing Farm Bills; Gets Slammed

In an attempt to hit back at the Opposition for challenging the agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha, YSRCP MP VV Reddy made a shocking statement terming Congress as "a party of dalals (middlemen)". Reddy said there is no reason for Congress to oppose the proposed legislation since the same promises were mentioned in their political manifesto of 2019.

"I want to bring out the hypocrisy of the Congress party. In their manifesto of Lok Sabha elections, they have said the same things which are in the bills and they are not supporting the bills now? Those supporting the bills are pro-farmers, those opposing it are pro-dalal," the YSRCP MP said.

VV Reddy’s statement caused an uproar in the House with Congress leaders demanding an apology from him. "I want MP Reddy to retract his statement and apologize," MP Anand Sharma said. Dr L Hanumanthaiah who chaired the Parliament session said, "nothing will go on record".

Farm bills moved in Rajya Sabha

The remarks came after Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved two agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. These Bills are -- Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Both the bills were passed by the Lok Sabha with a voice vote, a few days ago.

Moving the Bills in the upper house, the Minister said, "The two Bills are historic and will bring a change in the lives of the farmers. They will be able to freely trade their products anywhere in the country. I want to assure the farmers that these Bills are not related to Minimum Support Price."

What are the Agriculture Bills?

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace three ordinances promulgated on June 5. As per the Modi government, The Essential Commodities Act, 1955, is being amended to ensure that the farmers get a good price on many commodities. Items such as food grains, oil, dal, pulses, potato have been removed from the purview of this Act. Meanwhile, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere.

On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

Three main political parties in Punjab — Congress, AAP, and Shiromani Akali Dal have united against these bills. BJP's key ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has quit the Modi government over the passage of the Farm Bills in the lower house.

