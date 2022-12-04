Yudh Abhyas: Indian Army And US Army's Spontaneous Rock Concerts In Himalayas

During the 18th edition of Yudh Abhyas held recently in Auli, Uttarakhand, Indian Army and US Army officials together played a rock concert in the Himalayas.

The army officials of both countries enjoyed the view of the Himalayas with a great rock band playing alongside them. The concert showed the unity between both, the Indian and the American Army officials.

#WATCH | Indian Army and US Army's spontaneous rock concerts in the Himalayas with senior American officer on lead guitar during the 18th edition of Yudh Abhyas held recently in Auli, Uttarakhand



(Source: US Army's 11th Airborne Division) pic.twitter.com/A3mevRWzvd — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022

US Army soldiers of the second Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the Assam Regiment participated in the exercise. The training schedule focused on the employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate.

India and the US, on Saturday, successfully concluded the joint military exercise "Yudh Abhyas". The exercise led to greater synergy and interoperability between both armies in peacekeeping and disaster relief operations.

The objective behind Yudh Abhyas 2022

The aim of conducting this army exercise included a deriving full benefit from the professional skills and experiences of both the armies, a Command Post Exercise, and Expert Academic Discussions (EAD) on carefully selected topics. The Field Training Exercise included the validation of integrated battle groups, force multipliers, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, validation of operational logistics, mountain warfare skills, casualty evacuation, and combating medical aid in adverse terrain and climatic conditions. The exercise involved exchanges and practices on a wide spectrum of combat skills including combat engineering, employment of UAS/Counter UAS techniques, and information operations.