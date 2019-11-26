The Debate
Republic Summit 2019 LIVE Updates: It's India's Moment - Nation First

Republic Summit 2019

Republic Summit 2019 - India's moment Nation First is being held at November 26-27 at Taj Palace New Delhi

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Republic Summit

Republic Summit 2019 - India's moment Nation First is being held at November 26-27 at Taj Palace New Delhi
Bharat's Global Power Play
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 19:15

Here's what the Foreign Minister Dr S. Jaishankar  said on India's relationship with global powers:

On Pakistan:

  • I think today we have a clarity about Pakistan that we did not have before.
  • We have started thinking about our interest rather than thinking of what the world thinks of us
  • Show me one country in the world that openly does cross-border terrorism with its neighbouring country

On China:

  • Our relationship with China is a combination of competition and collaboration. We have a certain place in human history

On the United States:

  • America and India have mutual interests when it comes to technology and talent.

On Russia:

  • Russia is a very unusual relationship, India-Russia relationship has been one of the constants in a changing world. It is extraordinarily steady

"We need to be doing more, we need to have relationships with everybody. Foreign policy is also about elections, I am constantly checking our country's standing," the Foreign Minister added.

 

 

5 Trillion Target pointers
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 17:37
  • Amitabh Kant - CEO, Niti Aayog speaking at Republic Summit said that India's GDP growth can be amphed by 1% through the railways. 
  • Jehangir Wadia, MD, Go Airline (India) Ltd & Bombay Dyeing asserted that the country will exceed the 5 trillion target. 
  • Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and VP, GoDaddy said, "I am very bullish on getting to the $5 Trillion economy. We have to become an export dependent economy."

 

Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi - Member of Parliament
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 17:03

Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi Member of Parliament, speaking on Maharashtra said, "We did not go and seek time to make government to make this three party alliance. The people who went or were called said we won't make a government."

Speaking on lynching, Singhvi said, "People who have killed innocents have been killed. For 60 years, do you think this country was killing cows and calves?"

 

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 16:41

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaking to Arnab Goswami at Republic Summit said, "Those who have been raising these bogeys, and filing cases against us, to them I want to say is - if they want to fight us, defeat us in election."

"Who blamed the Election Commission? The Congress party. Who attacked the EVM? The Congress party. When they win, Mayawati wins, Akhilesh wins, Amarinder wins the EVM is fine, but when we (BJP) wins the EVM isn't," Ravi Shankar Prasad said attacking the Congress party. 

 

Safeguarding India's instutions
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 16:24

Congress senior leader Salman Khurshid and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi discussed on former Finance Minister Chidambaram's judicial arrest.

Salman Khurshid said, "I believe in Mr Chidambaram. There is a system in this country which we believe, which says innocent until proven guilty." In response to the Congress leader, Lekhi said, "Everyone is equal before law, even if you are a former Finance Minister."

"Let's not question the agencies. There is something wrong in the country if everyone's wrong when they are in the Opposition," the former External Minister of the UPA government said, 

 

Union Minister Piyush Goyal
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 15:47

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, addressing the Republic Summit, elaborated on India's trade prospects. He said, "India believes in multilateral and a global world, but at the same time we believe in rule-based trading atmosphere."

In a massive announcement, clearing the air on privatisation of Indian railways, Minister of Railways said, "Indian Railway is India's property and there is no intention to privatise it:. It will remain India's."

 

New India Narrative
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 15:13

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar elaborated on how digital media is 'changing the face' of the country while addressing at the Republic Summit. He said, "Till last week all news channels were about Maharastra, social media was much ahead of print and TV were showing. Digital media is the face of changing India."

Speaking about India's global positioning, the Union Minister said, "We will participate and engage with the world, but I priority is India first. Countries are not only trying to woo India, but trying to accomodate India."

Prakash Javadekar elaborating on the fake news on Kashmir said, "One or two newspapers from London and New York aren't a barometer for what's happening in the world."

"Lawlessness is not freedom, we believe in self-regulation for media. Lies cannot win the day, people believe in facts," he added. 
 

India's cosmic leap
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 13:19

MoS Dr, Jitendra Singh elaborated on the India's positioning as a space super power saying, "India is heralding as a space super power. Now we are planning Gaganyaan, the solar mission and more."

Former ISRO chief Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan speaking on India's moon mission said, "Indian scientists receive more than what they deserve. Atal Bihari Vajpayee added the 1 ahead of Chandrayaan because he said it has to be a series."

 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 12:44

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking over the economic situation of the country said, "Changes are happening and happening for the better."

"The honest middle class tax-payer is never forgotten, whole lot of things are extended," the Finance Minister added. 

Amit Shah on Maharashtra political scenario
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 12:12

Home Minister opened up for the first time over the Maharashtra political chaos, a day after Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of the state after failing to claim a majority. 

Amit Shah, "Who broke people's mandate? It was Shiv Sena. Why aren't they questioned." "During the campaign, Prime Minister Modi said it always that our Chief Minister will be Devendra Fadnavis. This was mandate for Devendra Fadnavis," he added.

"Forget about first 2.5 years, Shiv Sena was never given an assurance on the Chief Minister post," Amit Shah asserted on Republic Summit in an interaction with Arnab Goswami. "There was no assurance given to Shiv Sena about the CM post. In every meeting we said that Devendra Fadnavis will be CM and no one challenged it. Why did they not raise it?" he added. 

"Sena was supposed to go to Ayodhya, but they dropped the plan. We never compromised on our ideology. We are clear on NRC, Ayodhya, Article 370, we never changed our stand," he added. 

Amit Shah on Ajit Pawar

He said, "Ajit Pawar was chosen leader of legislative party of NCP. He gave us letter of support, how is that unconstitutional? Not a single case against Ajit Pawar dropped."

 

Amit Shah on Triple Talaq, NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 12:01

Triple Talaq 

Amit Shah speaking on the historic Triple Talaq Bill said, "What direction do we want to take our country in. Do we not want to give rights to our Muslim sisters and daughters."

"There are at least 40 Islamic countries in the world that have removed Triple Talaq. We wanted to empower the Muslim women in our country & it was a step in the right direction," he added. 

NRC

Home Minister further declared that NRC will be made for the entire country, and that it is BJP's stand.

He said, "I want to ask those opposing NRC, should our country run like a dharamshala." "NRC is not a Hindu, Muslim issue. It's for all. Hindu will also prove credentials even a Muslim will have to," Amit Shah added on Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Citizenship Amendment Bill

Amit Shah said, "We are going to give refuge to minorities from Islamic Nations. If they come to India seeking refuge, we will give them refuge. It's not the first time we are doing this. This happened during the Congress regime, they are giving it a political twist for their convenience. Who will accept them? Nobody created a storm when Tamils came from Lanka. There's a difference between refugees and infiltrators. We even accepted Hindu and Pak refugees from Pakistan. It wasn't my decision, it was Nehru's decision."

 

Amit Shah on Ayodhya
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 11:48

Opining on the verdict of the Ayodhya dispute, the Home Minister said, "Court did not take a decision on the basis of faith. Following the verdict is our duty."

Responding to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Shah said, "I don't think Owaisi represents the Muslim community in the country." "Sunni Waqf board is representative of Muslim side in the case, they've decided not to file a review petition," he added.

"There's no difference between our stand in Ayodhya and Sabarimala. The Ayodhya case was about the land, in Sabarimala it is about praying inside the temple," Amit Shah said. 

 

Amit Shah on Pakistan
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 11:39

Amit Shah speaking on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir said, "Don't ask me plan or plan of action, like Article 370, we will take this step too (PoK)."

Shah said, "India's response, depends on Pakistan's actions." "Won't allow any terror group or organisation to spread terror in India. Zero tolerance," he added. 

 

Amit Shah on Kashmir
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 11:25

Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah in an interaction with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during the Republic Summit 2019 spoke about the revocation of Article 370. 

He said, "Those who say that no time for discussion was given, the country was discussing on the issue for 70 years. There were two sides, should we or should we not abrogate it. What is new? There is nothing new. Decision was taken by Prime Minister and my job was to implement it, we did it."

"This was the prime agenda of Jan Sangh first, and then the BJP to remove Article 370. We didn't have a majority so we could not do it before, now we did," he added. 


The Home Minister out on record that the extra security forces are deployed in the valley. He said, "Even today, the same number of security forces are deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, who have been stationed there since 1990. The additional security forces deployed there have been removed. From August till now, stone-pelting has reduced 40 to 45% in Kashmir."

 

United Integrated
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 10:58

Dr. Sameer Kaul, the member of JKNC said, "There was no provision in Article 370 that stymied progress, as has been claimed. There was, however, provision over unequal distribution."

MP of Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, "When we talk about unity, we talk about Kashmiri Pandit, communities and Ladakh. We are not talking about the unity of 3-4 families, we are talking about the unity Kashmir with all of India."

 

United Integrated
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 10:42

MP of Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, speaking over the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir said, "Coming generations will remember the abrogation." "Ladakh is the diamond in the crown that is J&K and for 70 years it was ignored," he added. 

Panelist Dr. Sameer Kaul, the member of JKNC at the Republic Summit speaking over the abrogation said, "The option of listening to people was abandoned."

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, said, "I think there should not be any doubt in  keeping India first in anything that you do, but that doesn't mean you become communal against others."

Panelist Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson said, "Nobody who is in favour of Article 370 has been able to prove how was it beneficial to the common man of Kashmir."

Peace is Kosher
3 weeks ago | November 27, 2019 10:15

Israeli Ambassaor to India Ron Malka speaking on the second day of Republic Summit spoke elaborately on terrorism. 

He said, "If we focus more on innovation and technology, we can diffuse tensions and bring peace closer."

Speaking a day after the 11th anniversary of 26/11, Malka said, "The horrific 26/11 terror attack shows that India and Israel share similar threats." 

Panelist Pavan K Varma, Author, Diplomat and Politician speaking over the issue, said, "I am against the tendency to romanticize peace."

 

PM Modi on instances of Nation First
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 19:49

Highlighting India's development journey and resilience to terror, PM Modi said:

 

PM Modi on Ayodhya and abrogation of article 370
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 19:44

Talking about the  'Nation First', he said that "Our aspirations are bigger, and so is the effort we make to achieve this," while talking about the abrogation of Article 370 and the Ayodhya verdict.

 

PM Modi's Nation keynote speech
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 19:40

Explaining the meaning of Nation First, he highlighted the sacrifice of an LPG subsidy and the Republic Summit's theme echoing similar sentiments. 

 

 

PM Modi on Nation First
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 19:36

Highlighting  Republic TV's journey from 'Nation Wants to Know' to 'Nation First', he said:

 

PM Modi's keynote address at Republic Summit
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 19:31

PM Modi commences his keynote address at the Republic Summit

 

Announcement at Republic Summit
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 19:29

Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami makes big announcements at Summit

 

 

Arnab Goswami welcomes PM Modi at the Republic Summit
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 19:25

 

Shillong Chamber Choir performs
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 19:18

The Shillong Chamber Choir performs before  Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Republic Summit

 

PM Modi arrives at Taj Palace ahead of his key note address
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 19:14

PM Modi arrives at Taj Palace ahead of his keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019

 

PM Modi arrives at Taj Palace ahead of key note address
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 19:14

 

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak at Republic Summit
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 18:34

PM Modi tweets before his address at Republic Summit

 

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Uniform Civil Code
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 18:27

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Uniform Civil Code: "Yes, sometimes firm steps are required, as our government did in abrogating Article 370."

 

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Future of India
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 18:24

"Our Youth are vibrant, they will take challenges, they will march, they will not stop. Looking at the vibrant youth power of this country, they are resilient, they will take challenges and march forward. There is nothing that can stop our country from progressing," Sri Sri at Republic Summit

 

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on negative mindsets
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 18:20

"Negative mindset is louder than the positive mindset. When the peace process was negated in Columbia, that was a small minority. The negative mindset is more active than the positive," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Republic Summit. 

 

Sri Sri on the Ayodhya mediation
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 18:12

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Ayodhya Mediation: " Guru's job is mediating, to resolve conflicts is our job."

 

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Ayodhya mediation
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 18:05

Talking about the mediation process in the Ayodhya dispute, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who was one of the members of the mediation panel said, "Getting 25 parties to agree on one thing was not an easy task. Those who never even sat with each other were there sitting with each other. You can challenge the mediation, but you cannot challenge the judgment."

 

Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's address
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 17:56

 Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addresses the gathering on Bridging the Gap at the Republic Summit 2019.

 

COAS honours heroes of the Indian Army
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 17:03

Here are photos of the ceremony, honouring the heroes:

 

 

COAS on fighting 'Indian wars with Indian solutions'
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 16:56

"We are deeply cognisant of ancient texts like Arthashastra. It guides us on India's rightful place in the world. Pursuing electronic, space, artificial intelligence will help us to fight Indian wars with Indian solutions," he said.

He added, "Only one aim of war - victory, We shall claim it at all costs."

 

 

COAS on Army ethos -
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 16:51

"Honour, welfare, and comfort of your officers is first. Own comfort and safety are last. Post independent leadership has been invaluable in shaping our ethos. Apolitical conduct and uprightness is part of our ethos. We are an army without parallel," said COAS.

He said, " Bravery is our duty and religion," adding, "We believe that only the test of fire makes fine steel and identifies a soldier."

COAS General Bipin Rawat on Army's ethos
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 16:43

 Highlighting the Indian Army's ethos, he also remembered India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, talking at the Republic Summit 2019

 

COAS General Bipin Rawat's address
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 16:40

COAS General Bipin Rawat in his address - 'Guarding The Nation', pays tribute to the martyrs on 26/11 on the tragedy's 11th anniversary.

 

He says, " We, at times, have to be different from our people. Why so? It's because we're expected to behave differently. It helps us to push ourselves beyond our mental & physical capabilities."

Major Gaurav Arya's inspirational message
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 16:36

"What is the price of our freedom? A wail of a widow, tears of the mother for whom her son has just become a picture hanging on the wall. Remember the sacrifice of the army," he said.

Major Gaurav Arya kicks off the Republic Summit 2019
3 weeks ago | November 26, 2019 16:31

 Highlighting the selfless role of the Army, Major (retd) Gaurav Arya kicks off the Republic Summit 2019

 

