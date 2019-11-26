Republic Summit 2019 LIVE Updates: It's India's Moment - Nation First

Triple Talaq

Amit Shah speaking on the historic Triple Talaq Bill said, "What direction do we want to take our country in. Do we not want to give rights to our Muslim sisters and daughters."

"There are at least 40 Islamic countries in the world that have removed Triple Talaq. We wanted to empower the Muslim women in our country & it was a step in the right direction," he added.

NRC

Home Minister further declared that NRC will be made for the entire country, and that it is BJP's stand.

He said, "I want to ask those opposing NRC, should our country run like a dharamshala." "NRC is not a Hindu, Muslim issue. It's for all. Hindu will also prove credentials even a Muslim will have to," Amit Shah added on Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Citizenship Amendment Bill

Amit Shah said, "We are going to give refuge to minorities from Islamic Nations. If they come to India seeking refuge, we will give them refuge. It's not the first time we are doing this. This happened during the Congress regime, they are giving it a political twist for their convenience. Who will accept them? Nobody created a storm when Tamils came from Lanka. There's a difference between refugees and infiltrators. We even accepted Hindu and Pak refugees from Pakistan. It wasn't my decision, it was Nehru's decision."