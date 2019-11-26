Republic Summit 2019 LIVE Updates: It's India's Moment - Nation First

Here's what the Foreign Minister Dr S. Jaishankar said on India's relationship with global powers:
On Pakistan:
On China:
On the United States:
#JaishankarAtRepublicSummit | America and India have mutual interests when it comes to technology and talent: EAM @DrSJaishankar at the #RepublicSummit
On Russia:
"We need to be doing more, we need to have relationships with everybody. Foreign policy is also about elections, I am constantly checking our country's standing," the Foreign Minister added.
#5TrillionTarget | Railways is an area where we can add 1% more to India's GDP growth: Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, lists avenues for India's economy at the #RepublicSummit
I think we will exceed #5TrillionTarget, we should talk about sustainable growth. I cannot subscribe to how the poor are getting poorer and the rich are getting richer: Jehangir Wadia, MD, Go Airline (India) Ltd & Bombay Dyeing at #RepublicSummit
#5TrillionTarget | I am very bullish on getting to the $5 Trillion economy. We have to become an export dependent economy: Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and VP, GoDaddy at the #RepublicSummit
Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi Member of Parliament, speaking on Maharashtra said, "We did not go and seek time to make government to make this three party alliance. The people who went or were called said we won't make a government."
Speaking on lynching, Singhvi said, "People who have killed innocents have been killed. For 60 years, do you think this country was killing cows and calves?"
#RepublicSummit | Those who won the 2019 elections are indulging in naked horse-trading. We should not go to court, why? Because they are in power?: Dr. Singhvi - MP, fmr Additional Solicitor General, Senior Advocate on Maharashtra@DrAMSinghvi
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaking to Arnab Goswami at Republic Summit said, "Those who have been raising these bogeys, and filing cases against us, to them I want to say is - if they want to fight us, defeat us in election."
"Who blamed the Election Commission? The Congress party. Who attacked the EVM? The Congress party. When they win, Mayawati wins, Akhilesh wins, Amarinder wins the EVM is fine, but when we (BJP) wins the EVM isn't," Ravi Shankar Prasad said attacking the Congress party.
Those who have been raising these bogeys, and filing cases against us, to them I want to say is - if they want to fight us, defeat us in election: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at #RepublicSummit @rsprasad
Congress senior leader Salman Khurshid and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi discussed on former Finance Minister Chidambaram's judicial arrest.
Salman Khurshid said, "I believe in Mr Chidambaram. There is a system in this country which we believe, which says innocent until proven guilty." In response to the Congress leader, Lekhi said, "Everyone is equal before law, even if you are a former Finance Minister."
#RepublicSummit | Everyone is equal before law, even if you are a former Finance Minister: Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP MP
"Let's not question the agencies. There is something wrong in the country if everyone's wrong when they are in the Opposition," the former External Minister of the UPA government said,
Union Minister Piyush Goyal, addressing the Republic Summit, elaborated on India's trade prospects. He said, "India believes in multilateral and a global world, but at the same time we believe in rule-based trading atmosphere."
India believes in the multi-lateral trade, but at the same time we believe in the rules based trading: Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry at the #RepublicSummit
In a massive announcement, clearing the air on privatisation of Indian railways, Minister of Railways said, "Indian Railway is India's property and there is no intention to privatise it:. It will remain India's."
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar elaborated on how digital media is 'changing the face' of the country while addressing at the Republic Summit. He said, "Till last week all news channels were about Maharastra, social media was much ahead of print and TV were showing. Digital media is the face of changing India."
#NewIndiaNarrative | Till last week all news channels were about Maharastra, social media was much ahead of print and TV were showing. Digital media is the face of changing India: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at the #RepublicSummit
Speaking about India's global positioning, the Union Minister said, "We will participate and engage with the world, but I priority is India first. Countries are not only trying to woo India, but trying to accomodate India."
Prakash Javadekar elaborating on the fake news on Kashmir said, "One or two newspapers from London and New York aren't a barometer for what's happening in the world."
"Lawlessness is not freedom, we believe in self-regulation for media. Lies cannot win the day, people believe in facts," he added.
MoS Dr, Jitendra Singh elaborated on the India's positioning as a space super power saying, "India is heralding as a space super power. Now we are planning Gaganyaan, the solar mission and more."
Former ISRO chief Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan speaking on India's moon mission said, "Indian scientists receive more than what they deserve. Atal Bihari Vajpayee added the 1 ahead of Chandrayaan because he said it has to be a series."
#IndiaSpacePower | It was Chandrayaan 1 that discovered the presence of water on the Moon: Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS, Department of Space at the #RepublicSummit
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking over the economic situation of the country said, "Changes are happening and happening for the better."
#FMatRepublicSummit | Changes are happening and happening for the better: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on economy
"The honest middle class tax-payer is never forgotten, whole lot of things are extended," the Finance Minister added.
Home Minister opened up for the first time over the Maharashtra political chaos, a day after Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of the state after failing to claim a majority.
Amit Shah, "Who broke people's mandate? It was Shiv Sena. Why aren't they questioned." "During the campaign, Prime Minister Modi said it always that our Chief Minister will be Devendra Fadnavis. This was mandate for Devendra Fadnavis," he added.
"Forget about first 2.5 years, Shiv Sena was never given an assurance on the Chief Minister post," Amit Shah asserted on Republic Summit in an interaction with Arnab Goswami. "There was no assurance given to Shiv Sena about the CM post. In every meeting we said that Devendra Fadnavis will be CM and no one challenged it. Why did they not raise it?" he added.
#ShahAtRepublicSummit | Through the elections, Shiv Sena leaders shared the stage with us, including Uddhav ji and Aaditya Thackeray. We said Fadnavis ji is the coalition Chief Minister pick, nobody challenged us then: Union Home Minister @AmitShah at #RepublicSummit
"Sena was supposed to go to Ayodhya, but they dropped the plan. We never compromised on our ideology. We are clear on NRC, Ayodhya, Article 370, we never changed our stand," he added.
#ShahAtRepublicSummit | Through the elections, Shiv Sena leaders shared the stage with us, including Uddhav ji and Aaditya Thackeray. We said Fadnavis ji is the coalition Chief Minister pick, nobody challenged us then: Union Home Minister @AmitShah at #RepublicSummit
He said, "Ajit Pawar was chosen leader of legislative party of NCP. He gave us letter of support, how is that unconstitutional? Not a single case against Ajit Pawar dropped."
#ShahAtRepublicSummit | Not a single case on Ajit Pawar was taken back, it did not come to the government: @AmitShah at #RepublicSummit
Amit Shah speaking on the historic Triple Talaq Bill said, "What direction do we want to take our country in. Do we not want to give rights to our Muslim sisters and daughters."
"There are at least 40 Islamic countries in the world that have removed Triple Talaq. We wanted to empower the Muslim women in our country & it was a step in the right direction," he added.
Home Minister further declared that NRC will be made for the entire country, and that it is BJP's stand.
He said, "I want to ask those opposing NRC, should our country run like a dharamshala." "NRC is not a Hindu, Muslim issue. It's for all. Hindu will also prove credentials even a Muslim will have to," Amit Shah added on Citizenship Amendment Bill.
Amit Shah said, "We are going to give refuge to minorities from Islamic Nations. If they come to India seeking refuge, we will give them refuge. It's not the first time we are doing this. This happened during the Congress regime, they are giving it a political twist for their convenience. Who will accept them? Nobody created a storm when Tamils came from Lanka. There's a difference between refugees and infiltrators. We even accepted Hindu and Pak refugees from Pakistan. It wasn't my decision, it was Nehru's decision."
#ShahAtRepublicSummit | In this country, only those who are citizens will have right to vote. This is not an electoral or political matter; in the country, the register of citizens should and will be made: Union Home Minister @AmitShah at #RepublicSummit
Opining on the verdict of the Ayodhya dispute, the Home Minister said, "Court did not take a decision on the basis of faith. Following the verdict is our duty."
Responding to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Shah said, "I don't think Owaisi represents the Muslim community in the country." "Sunni Waqf board is representative of Muslim side in the case, they've decided not to file a review petition," he added.
"There's no difference between our stand in Ayodhya and Sabarimala. The Ayodhya case was about the land, in Sabarimala it is about praying inside the temple," Amit Shah said.
#ShahAtRepublicSummit | I believe that to nurse vote-banks, a significant issue like Ayodhya was stalled: Union Home Minister @AmitShah at the #RepublicSummit
Amit Shah speaking on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir said, "Don't ask me plan or plan of action, like Article 370, we will take this step too (PoK)."
#ShahAtRepublicSummit | Plan of action and its time - I don't believe it should be openly discussed - as they're matters of security. At the right time, like Article 370, it should be executed: Union Home Minister @AmitShah at #RepublicSummit
Shah said, "India's response, depends on Pakistan's actions." "Won't allow any terror group or organisation to spread terror in India. Zero tolerance," he added.
Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah in an interaction with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during the Republic Summit 2019 spoke about the revocation of Article 370.
He said, "Those who say that no time for discussion was given, the country was discussing on the issue for 70 years. There were two sides, should we or should we not abrogate it. What is new? There is nothing new. Decision was taken by Prime Minister and my job was to implement it, we did it."
"This was the prime agenda of Jan Sangh first, and then the BJP to remove Article 370. We didn't have a majority so we could not do it before, now we did," he added.
The Home Minister out on record that the extra security forces are deployed in the valley. He said, "Even today, the same number of security forces are deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, who have been stationed there since 1990. The additional security forces deployed there have been removed. From August till now, stone-pelting has reduced 40 to 45% in Kashmir."
Dr. Sameer Kaul, the member of JKNC said, "There was no provision in Article 370 that stymied progress, as has been claimed. There was, however, provision over unequal distribution."
#UnitedIntegrated | There was no provision in Article 370 that stymied progress, as has been claimed. There was, however, provision over unequal distribution: Dr Sameer Kaul, Member, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference at #RepublicSummit
MP of Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, "When we talk about unity, we talk about Kashmiri Pandit, communities and Ladakh. We are not talking about the unity of 3-4 families, we are talking about the unity Kashmir with all of India."
MP of Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, speaking over the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir said, "Coming generations will remember the abrogation." "Ladakh is the diamond in the crown that is J&K and for 70 years it was ignored," he added.
#UnitedIntegrated | Coming generations will remember the abrogation: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, MP - Ladakh @MPLadakh at the #RepublicSummit
Panelist Dr. Sameer Kaul, the member of JKNC at the Republic Summit speaking over the abrogation said, "The option of listening to people was abandoned."
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, said, "I think there should not be any doubt in keeping India first in anything that you do, but that doesn't mean you become communal against others."
#UnitedIntegrated | I think there should not be any doubt in keeping India first in anything that you do, but that doesn't mean you become communal against others: Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister, Government of Meghalaya at #RepublicSummit @SangmaConrad
Panelist Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson said, "Nobody who is in favour of Article 370 has been able to prove how was it beneficial to the common man of Kashmir."
Israeli Ambassaor to India Ron Malka speaking on the second day of Republic Summit spoke elaborately on terrorism.
He said, "If we focus more on innovation and technology, we can diffuse tensions and bring peace closer."
Speaking a day after the 11th anniversary of 26/11, Malka said, "The horrific 26/11 terror attack shows that India and Israel share similar threats."
#PeaceIsKosher | The world should seek for peace: Dr. Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India at the #RepublicSummit
Panelist Pavan K Varma, Author, Diplomat and Politician speaking over the issue, said, "I am against the tendency to romanticize peace."
#PeaceIsKosher | I am against the tendency to romanticize peace at any cost: Pavan K Varma, Author, Diplomat and Politician
Highlighting India's development journey and resilience to terror, PM Modi said:
#PMatRepublicSummit | New roads of development have opened up in Jammu & Kashmir, and in Ladakh: PM @narendramodi at #RepublicSummit.
#PMatRepublicSummit | Anti-India forces have tried everything, but the people of the country rejected them. This is what is 'Nation First': PM @narendramodi at #RepublicSummit.
Talking about the 'Nation First', he said that "Our aspirations are bigger, and so is the effort we make to achieve this," while talking about the abrogation of Article 370 and the Ayodhya verdict.
#PMatRepublicSummit | Article 370 encouraged people who wanted to divide the country, by abrogating it our govt has integrated it: PM @narendramodi at the #RepublicSummit
#PMatRepublicSummit | Those who were in power before, did not show the will to resolve the Ayodhya issue: PM @narendramodi at the #RepublicSummit
Explaining the meaning of Nation First, he highlighted the sacrifice of an LPG subsidy and the Republic Summit's theme echoing similar sentiments.
#PMatRepublicSummit | Some years ago, I'd made an appeal and said 'he who can, leave your gas subsidy.' It was a small appeal but after it more than a crore people left their gas subsidies. This is 'Nation First': PM Modi at #RepublicSummit
#PMatRepublicSummit | The theme 'India's moment, Nation first' reflects the aspirations of the country: PM Modi @narendramodi at the #RepublicSummit
Highlighting Republic TV's journey from 'Nation Wants to Know' to 'Nation First', he said:
#PMatRepublicSummit | The country has moved very forward, now the talk is about solutions rather than the problems and challenges: PM @narendramodi at the #RepublicSummit
#PMatRepublicSummit | Today it's the faith of crores of Indians that is saying 'Nation First': PM @narendramodi at the #RepublicSummit
PM Modi commences his keynote address at the Republic Summit
#PMatRepublicSummit | PM Narendra Modi's keynote address is now LIVE at the #RepublicSummit.
Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami makes big announcements at Summit
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT | 'Starting January 2020, Republic Media Network will publish and broadcast in all major Indian languages' announces Arnab Goswami with #PMatRepublicSummit
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT | Starting January 2020, the Republic Media Network is beginning the process of formally expanding into global operations.
#PMatRepublicSummit | Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami welcomes Prime Minister @narendramodi at the #RepublicSummit.
The Shillong Chamber Choir performs before Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Republic Summit
PM Modi arrives at Taj Palace ahead of his keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019
PM Modi tweets before his address at Republic Summit
Looking forward to being at the #RepublicSummit.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2019
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Uniform Civil Code: "Yes, sometimes firm steps are required, as our government did in abrogating Article 370."
"Our Youth are vibrant, they will take challenges, they will march, they will not stop. Looking at the vibrant youth power of this country, they are resilient, they will take challenges and march forward. There is nothing that can stop our country from progressing," Sri Sri at Republic Summit
#SriSriAtRepublicSummit | Looking at the vibrant youth power of this country, they are resilient, they will take challenges and march forward. There is nothing that can stop our country from progressing: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the #RepublicSummit @SriSri
"Negative mindset is louder than the positive mindset. When the peace process was negated in Columbia, that was a small minority. The negative mindset is more active than the positive," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Republic Summit.
#SriSriAtRepublicSummit | When the peace process was negated in Columbia, that was a small minority. The negative mindset is more active than the positive: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the #RepublicSummit
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Ayodhya Mediation: " Guru's job is mediating, to resolve conflicts is our job."
#SriSriAtRepublicSummit | The process, and who said what cannot be revealed. The mediation is only bringing people together: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Ayodhya Mediation
Talking about the mediation process in the Ayodhya dispute, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who was one of the members of the mediation panel said, "Getting 25 parties to agree on one thing was not an easy task. Those who never even sat with each other were there sitting with each other. You can challenge the mediation, but you cannot challenge the judgment."
#SriSriAtRepublicSummit | We could not settle it, but it was really not the agenda. It was to bring people together: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Ayodhya Mediation
Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addresses the gathering on Bridging the Gap at the Republic Summit 2019.
#SriSriAtRepublicSummit | Watch the Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar LIVE at the #RepublicSummit with Arnab Goswami on Bridging the Gap @SriSri
#SriSriAtRepublicSummit | Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is in conversation with Arnab Goswami at the #RepublicSummit
Here are photos of the ceremony, honouring the heroes:
"We are deeply cognisant of ancient texts like Arthashastra. It guides us on India's rightful place in the world. Pursuing electronic, space, artificial intelligence will help us to fight Indian wars with Indian solutions," he said.
He added, "Only one aim of war - victory, We shall claim it at all costs."
#ArmyChiefAtRepublicSummit | We are determined to innovate and indigenize, we are determined to fight Indian wars with India solutions: COAS Gen Bipin Rawat at the #RepublicSummit.
"Honour, welfare, and comfort of your officers is first. Own comfort and safety are last. Post independent leadership has been invaluable in shaping our ethos. Apolitical conduct and uprightness is part of our ethos. We are an army without parallel," said COAS.
#ArmyChiefAtRepublicSummit | The pantheon of Indian military leadership is lined with heroes of various kinds..., elaborates COAS Gen Bipin Rawat at #RepublicSummit.
He said, " Bravery is our duty and religion," adding, "We believe that only the test of fire makes fine steel and identifies a soldier."
Highlighting the Indian Army's ethos, he also remembered India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, talking at the Republic Summit 2019
#ArmyChiefAtRepublicSummit | Indian Army's ethos is an aggregation of simple axioms put together by officers in our units & establishments, aggregated from bottom with an earthy field, yet has universal acceptance: COAS Gen Bipin Rawat at #RepublicSummit
COAS General Bipin Rawat in his address - 'Guarding The Nation', pays tribute to the martyrs on 26/11 on the tragedy's 11th anniversary.
#LIVE on #ArmyChiefAtRepublicSummit | COAS General Bipin Rawat pays tribute to the martyrs of 26/11
He says, " We, at times, have to be different from our people. Why so? It's because we're expected to behave differently. It helps us to push ourselves beyond our mental & physical capabilities."
"What is the price of our freedom? A wail of a widow, tears of the mother for whom her son has just become a picture hanging on the wall. Remember the sacrifice of the army," he said.
Highlighting the selfless role of the Army, Major (retd) Gaurav Arya kicks off the Republic Summit 2019
#RepublicSummit | Watch Major Gaurav Arya's inspiring message on the meaning of 'Freedom', as the Republic Summit 2019 begins. Tune in to watch @majorgauravarya #LIVE here