Budget 2020: FM Announces 'TB Haarega, Desh Jeetega' To Eradicate Tuberculosis By 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 has proposed that the nation will eradicate Tuberculosis by the year 2025 by mentioning 'TB Hareega, Desh Jeetega (TB will lose, country will win)' campaign which has been launched by the government. The FM has provided Rs 69,300 crore for the overall Health care sector and also emphasized on Swachh Bharat Mission by allocating Rs 12,300 crore for the year 2020-21.

The Finance Minister, “Proceeds from taxes on medical devices on medical devices will be used to support this vital infrastructure which will get built in the aspirational districts. Using Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, health authorities can target diseases with an appropriately defined preventive regime. 'TB Haarega Desh Jeetega' (TB will lose, the country will win) - this campaign has been launched.”

“I propose to strengthen this campaign to realise our commitment to end tuberculosis by 2025. I propose to expand also Jan Aushadhi Kendra scheme to all districts offering 2000 medicines and 300 surgicals by 2024. I have provided the health sector with about Rs.69,000 crore that is inclusive of Rs. 6,400 crore for the PM Jan Arogya Yojana,” added the Finance Minister while speaking of the fight against TB and improving the overall health sector.

Speaking on the Swachh Bharat Mission, the FM said, “Our government is committed to ODF plus. In order to sustain ODF behaviour, more needs to be done about liquid and greywater management. The focus would also be on solid waste collection, source segregation, and processing. The total allocation for Swachh Bharat Mission is about Rs.12,300 crore for this year 2020-21.”

About the Budget session

The Budgetary session commenced from January 31 with the budget being presented on February 1. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.

On January 31, the government presented the Economic Survey which gave an overview of how the economy fared in 2019. The Indian economy gained a lead ahead of the UK and France to gain the fifth position in terms of GDP by making a 2.3 trillion dollar economy.

According to the Economic Survey 2020, despite a slowdown in the Indian economy, it has managed to stay afloat in the global slowdown, faring better than other BRICS nations such as Brazil, Russia, South Africa, and is on par with China.

