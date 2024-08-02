sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:26 IST, August 2nd 2024

121-Member Mental Health Team To Provide Psychosocial Support To Wayanad Landslide Survivors

The district administration has also said that 9,328 people displaced by the landslides are being housed in 91 relief camps in Wayanad.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
15:26 IST, August 2nd 2024