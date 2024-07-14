Published 21:26 IST, July 14th 2024
15 Injured, 7 Vehicles Crushed In Accident on Mumbai-Nashik Expressway Near Thane | VIDEO
Around 15 people got injured and six to seven cars were damaged after a container truck collided with several vehicles.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
15 Injured, 7 Vehicles Crushed In Accident on Mumbai-Nashik Expressway Near Thane | VIDEO | Image: PTI
