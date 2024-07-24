sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:31 IST, July 24th 2024

15 Roads Closed Following Heavy Rain in Himachal; Met Issues Yellow Alert for Next Four Days

A total of 15 roads 12 in Mandi, 2 in Kinnaur, and one in Kangra district were closed for vehicular traffic, while 62 transformers were disrupted in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Heavy Rain in Himachal Pradesh
15 Roads Closed Following Heavy Rain in Himachal; Met Issues Yellow Alert for Next Four Days | Image: PTI
