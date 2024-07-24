Published 23:31 IST, July 24th 2024
15 Roads Closed Following Heavy Rain in Himachal; Met Issues Yellow Alert for Next Four Days
A total of 15 roads 12 in Mandi, 2 in Kinnaur, and one in Kangra district were closed for vehicular traffic, while 62 transformers were disrupted in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre.
15 Roads Closed Following Heavy Rain in Himachal; Met Issues Yellow Alert for Next Four Days | Image: PTI
