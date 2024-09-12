Published 21:53 IST, September 12th 2024
2 Killed As Assam Police Open Fire After Mob Attacked Them During Eviction Drive In Kamrup
2 killed when police personnel opened fire to disperse a mob that attacked them during a drive to evict alleged encroachers in Assam's Kamrup on Thursday.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Coaching institute allegedly tortured by miscreants during violent protest against eviction drive | Image: x/ video grab
- Listen to this article
