  • 2 Killed As Assam Police Open Fire After Mob Attacked Them During Eviction Drive In Kamrup

Published 21:53 IST, September 12th 2024

2 Killed As Assam Police Open Fire After Mob Attacked Them During Eviction Drive In Kamrup

2 killed when police personnel opened fire to disperse a mob that attacked them during a drive to evict alleged encroachers in Assam's Kamrup on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kamrup
Coaching institute allegedly tortured by miscreants during violent protest against eviction drive | Image: x/ video grab
