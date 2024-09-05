Published 12:52 IST, September 5th 2024
2 School Students Killed, 3 Injured in Bus Accident in Karnataka's Raichur
Two children Died and three others were seriously injured in an accident involving a school bus in Karnataka's Raichur district on Thursday
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Two children Died and three others were seriously injured in an accident involving a school bus in Karnataka's Raichur district on Thursday | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
12:52 IST, September 5th 2024