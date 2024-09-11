Published 18:38 IST, September 11th 2024
23-Foot Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol Made from Used Flowers and Tissue Paper Draws Crowd in Mumbai
A 23-foot-tall idol of the deity, made from used flowers and tissue papers, is drawing a lot of visitors for its unique concept of care for the environment.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai mandal creates 23-foot-tall Ganesh idol with used flowers, tissue papers | Image: Freepik/Representative
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:38 IST, September 11th 2024