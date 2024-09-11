sb.scorecardresearch
  23-Foot Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol Made from Used Flowers and Tissue Paper Draws Crowd in Mumbai

Published 18:38 IST, September 11th 2024

23-Foot Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol Made from Used Flowers and Tissue Paper Draws Crowd in Mumbai

A 23-foot-tall idol of the deity, made from used flowers and tissue papers, is drawing a lot of visitors for its unique concept of care for the environment.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ganesh Chaturthi celebration 2024 In Pune
Mumbai mandal creates 23-foot-tall Ganesh idol with used flowers, tissue papers | Image: Freepik/Representative
18:38 IST, September 11th 2024