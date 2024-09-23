sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 23-Year-Old Woman Slips into Coma After Accident Due to Pothole; Husband Booked for Rash Driving

Published 20:29 IST, September 23rd 2024

23-Year-Old Woman Slips into Coma After Accident Due to Pothole; Husband Booked for Rash Driving

Following the accident on the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) road on the night of September 14, police registered a case against the husband of the woman.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
23-Year-Old Woman Slips into Coma After Accident Due to Pothole; Husband Booked for Rash Driving
23-Year-Old Woman Slips into Coma After Accident Due to Pothole; Husband Booked for Rash Driving | Image: Representataive Image/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:29 IST, September 23rd 2024