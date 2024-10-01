Published 10:46 IST, October 1st 2024
3 IEDs Planted by Naxalites Seized in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur Districts
Police have recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted beneath a dirt track by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Police have recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted beneath a dirt track by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district | Image: PTI/file
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
10:46 IST, October 1st 2024