  • 3 IEDs Planted by Naxalites Seized in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur Districts

Published 10:46 IST, October 1st 2024

3 IEDs Planted by Naxalites Seized in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur Districts

Police have recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted beneath a dirt track by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Seven Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Police have recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted beneath a dirt track by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district | Image: PTI/file
10:46 IST, October 1st 2024