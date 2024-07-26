Published 17:44 IST, July 26th 2024
36,000 Farmers in Goa Adopt High-Tech Tools for Modern Farming, Says Minister
More than 36,000 farmers in Goa are using modern methods of farming and relying on sophisticated mechanised tools though some cultivators are still following tr
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
During the operation, at about 7:45 am, a drone alongwith 1 packet of contraband suspected to be Heroin (Gross Wt. - appx 2 Kg) was recovered from the farming field | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
17:44 IST, July 26th 2024