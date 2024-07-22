sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:19 IST, July 22nd 2024

3X Growth in National Highway Construction From FY 14 to FY 24, Finds Economic Survey

The Economic Survey presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted a three times growth in national highway construction

Reported by: Digital Desk
Travel Pune To Nashik In Just 3 Hours
A proactive policy for NH maintenance has been adopted by engaging a contractual maintenance agency for each km of the entire NH network. | Image: X
  • 2 min read
16:19 IST, July 22nd 2024