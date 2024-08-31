Published 22:34 IST, August 31st 2024
5 Trainee Sub-Inspectors Detained In Rajasthan For Alleged Role In Paper Leak
the Rajasthan police have detained 5 trainee sub-inspectors, including 2 women for their alleged role in a Rajasthan police recruitment paper leak incident.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
5 sub-inspectors detained in Rajasthan for their alleged role in paper leak case | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
22:34 IST, August 31st 2024