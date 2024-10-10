sb.scorecardresearch
  6 Injured as Firecrackers Explode During Religious Procession in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Published 13:53 IST, October 10th 2024

6 Injured as Firecrackers Explode During Religious Procession in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Six people were injured after a bag containing firecrackers accidentally caught fire and exploded during a religious procession here on Thursday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Six people were injured after a bag containing firecrackers accidentally caught fire and exploded during a religious procession here on Thursday | Image: ANI
  • 1 min read
13:53 IST, October 10th 2024