Published 13:19 IST, July 17th 2024

Karnataka Splurge: State Govt Employees Salary, Pension To Increase. Details Here

Good news for Karnataka government employees: The state government has decided to raise basic minimum salary and pension of its employees by 27.5%.

This is expected to cost the government exchequer an additional Rs 17,440.15 crore annually. | Image: Pexels
  • 2 min read
13:19 IST, July 17th 2024