Published 13:19 IST, July 17th 2024
Karnataka Splurge: State Govt Employees Salary, Pension To Increase. Details Here
Good news for Karnataka government employees: The state government has decided to raise basic minimum salary and pension of its employees by 27.5%.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
This is expected to cost the government exchequer an additional Rs 17,440.15 crore annually. | Image: Pexels
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:19 IST, July 17th 2024