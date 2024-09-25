Published 23:07 IST, September 25th 2024
8 Minors, Including 7 Girls, Drown in Ponds During 'Jivitputrika' Festival in Bihar
Eight minors, including seven girls, drowned while taking bath in ponds in two different villages in Bihar's Aurangabad district during 'Jivitputrika' festival
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
8 minors, including 7 girls, drown in ponds during 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:07 IST, September 25th 2024