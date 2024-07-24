Published 19:39 IST, July 24th 2024
Abolition of Angel Tax will Boost Startup Ecosystem: CBDT Chairman
The abolition of the Angel tax for all classes of investors will act to "prompt" innovators and venture capitalists to better invest in startups and any instances of money laundering here will be taken care of by the existing legal mechanism, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal said on Wednesday.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Abolition of Angel Tax will Boost Startup Ecosystem: CBDT Chairman | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:39 IST, July 24th 2024