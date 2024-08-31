Published 21:50 IST, August 31st 2024
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Accuses Cops of Keeping Kolkata Rape Victim's Parents Under 'House Arrest'
West Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the police of keeping the parents of Abhaya under 'house arrest.'
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Accuses Cops of Keeping Kolkata Rape Victim's Parents Under 'House Arrest' | Image: PTI
21:50 IST, August 31st 2024