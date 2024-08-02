sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:06 IST, August 2nd 2024

8 Cops Face Action After Woman Groped in Lucknow; Adityanath Promises Swift Justice

The four alleged offenders were arrested after the woman who was riding a pillion on a motorcycle was targeted on a waterlogged street in the posh Gomti Nagar area.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
CM Yogi Adityanath
Adityanath says will run 'bullet train' for culprits | Image: ANI
00:06 IST, August 2nd 2024