Published 00:06 IST, August 2nd 2024
8 Cops Face Action After Woman Groped in Lucknow; Adityanath Promises Swift Justice
The four alleged offenders were arrested after the woman who was riding a pillion on a motorcycle was targeted on a waterlogged street in the posh Gomti Nagar area.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Adityanath says will run 'bullet train' for culprits | Image: ANI
- 3 min read
