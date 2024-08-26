sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:23 IST, August 26th 2024

Rain Causes Severe Waterlogging In Ahmedabad, All Primary Schools To Remain Shut In Gujarat Tomorrow

Several parts of Gujarat are experiencing severe waterlogging while government has announced that schools in the state will remain closed on August 27.

Severe waterlogging in several parts of Gujarat as rain continues to batter state
Severe waterlogging in several parts of Gujarat as rain continues to batter state | Image: ANI
