  • AIIMS-Delhi Doing Lot of Research, Working On Vision To Bag Nobel Prize: Director Dr Srinivas

Published 14:49 IST, September 5th 2024

If India has to get a Nobel prize in physiology or medicine, then probably it is going to be from AIIMS-Delhi, Director M Srinivas said

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs.
If India has to get a Nobel prize in physiology or medicine, then probably it is going to be from AIIMS-Delhi, Director M Srinivas said | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
