AIIMS-Delhi Doing Lot of Research, Working On Vision To Bag Nobel Prize: Director Dr Srinivas
If India has to get a Nobel prize in physiology or medicine, then probably it is going to be from AIIMS-Delhi, Director M Srinivas said
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
If India has to get a Nobel prize in physiology or medicine, then probably it is going to be from AIIMS-Delhi, Director M Srinivas said | Image: PTI
