Published 21:29 IST, July 20th 2024
Airline Operations at Chennai Airport Partially Affected Due to Microsoft Outage
Nearly six to eight flights in the domestic sector were cancelled on Saturday following the Microsoft outage that led to significant disruptions to airline operations, airport authorities said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Airline Operations at Chennai Airport Partially Affected Due to Microsoft Outage | Image: (Representational) Freepik
