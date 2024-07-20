sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:29 IST, July 20th 2024

Airline Operations at Chennai Airport Partially Affected Due to Microsoft Outage

Nearly six to eight flights in the domestic sector were cancelled on Saturday following the Microsoft outage that led to significant disruptions to airline operations, airport authorities said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
21:29 IST, July 20th 2024