sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Akhilesh Yadav Sparks Controversy, says 'No Difference Between Hindu Seers and Mafias'

Published 15:50 IST, September 12th 2024

Akhilesh Yadav Sparks Controversy, says 'No Difference Between Hindu Seers and Mafias'

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday made controversial remarks saying that there is absolutely no difference between Hindu seers and mafias.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav stokes controversy, equates Hindu seers with mafias
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav stokes controversy, equates Hindu seers with mafias | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:50 IST, September 12th 2024