Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 27th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Alcohol Prices to Shoot Up in Assam, Excise Department Set to Increase Prices in All Categories

The Assam Excise Department, to streamline alcohol pricing policies and manage consumption patterns, has decided to increase the prices of alcohol in Assam.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Assam Excise Department has decided to increase prices of alcohol
Assam Excise Department has decided to increase prices of alcohol | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Alcohol Price Increased in Assam: The Assam Excise Department, in efforts to streamline alcohol pricing policies and manage consumption patterns, has decided to increase the prices of the alcoholic beverages by a significant amount. The increase in prices will be applicable to all 6the categories of alcoholic beverages starting from April 1, 2024. As per the excise department, this increase in price will be applicable on all Indian-made foreign liquor, beer, wine and ready-to drink beverages.

According to the Assam Excise Department, an increase in the prices of alcoholic beverages will come into effect starting on April 1, 2024.

As per the information, under the new regulations, the minimum price of beer will increase by a minimum of Rs 33 to Rs 43 per 650 ml bottle. The prices for India-made spirits will also rise by a variable amount depending on the brand category. The minimum price for a standard 750 ml bottle of spirits is set to be Rs 530.

However, despite an increase in the price, it will not extend to the canteen store departments and the paramilitary wholesale warehouses. However, the tax rates on these outlets will be reduced by a small amount compared to civilian purchases. The minimum price of beer in these channels is expected to increase by Rs 16 to Rs 20 per 650 ml bottle, while India-made spirits could rise up to Rs 262 for a 750 ml bottle.

After the new price rates come into effect, the people in Assam, who like to get boozed will now have to lose their pockets more. 
 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

