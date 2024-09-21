sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:33 IST, September 21st 2024

Alert! Power Supply Disrupted in Chennai Today. Check Affected Areas, Timings

Power Supply will be suspended to Carryout maintenance work in Chennai's Anakaputhur, Guindy, Gummidipoondi, ponneri, Adyar, Red Hills, and Mudichur area

Reported by: Digital Desk
Power Supply will be suspended to Carryout maintenance work in Chennai's Anakaputhur, Guindy, Gummidipoondi, ponneri, Adyar, Red Hills, and Mudichur area | Image: Unsplash
  • 2 min read
08:33 IST, September 21st 2024