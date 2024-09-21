Published 08:33 IST, September 21st 2024
Alert! Power Supply Disrupted in Chennai Today. Check Affected Areas, Timings
Power Supply will be suspended to Carryout maintenance work in Chennai's Anakaputhur, Guindy, Gummidipoondi, ponneri, Adyar, Red Hills, and Mudichur area
Power Supply will be suspended to Carryout maintenance work in Chennai's Anakaputhur, Guindy, Gummidipoondi, ponneri, Adyar, Red Hills, and Mudichur area | Image: Unsplash
