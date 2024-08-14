sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Independence Day 2024 | Kolkata Doctor Murder | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Iran-Israel tensions | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • America Denies Visa to Ayodhya Ram Lalla Sculptor Arun Yogiraj: Family Sources | Exclusive

Published 14:13 IST, August 14th 2024

America Denies Visa to Ayodhya Ram Lalla Sculptor Arun Yogiraj: Family Sources | Exclusive

Arun Yogiraj, the acclaimed sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, has been denied a US visa, his family sources claimed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Arun Yogiraj, the acclaimed sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, has been denied a US visa.
Arun Yogiraj, the acclaimed sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, has been denied a US visa. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:59 IST, August 14th 2024