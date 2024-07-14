Published 18:21 IST, July 14th 2024
Amid Trump's Shooting Bid, BJP Digs Gandhi's Past Comments, Says He Encouraged Violence Against Modi
The BJP sharpened its attack against Gandhi and accused him of encouraging violence against PM Modi.
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Amid Trump's Shooting Bid, BJP Digs Gandhi's Past Comments, Says He Encouraged Violence Against Modi | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
18:21 IST, July 14th 2024