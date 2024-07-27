sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:02 IST, July 27th 2024

Amid Nature's Fury, CRPF Personnel and Villagers Try to Save Boy Hurt in IED Blast But Loses Battle

A 10-year-old boy died after a few hours as swollen rivulets and tricky terrain delayed his admission to Bijapur district hospital despite best efforts by villagers and CRPF personnel.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Blast
Amid nature's fury, CRPF personnel and villagers try to save boy hurt in IED blast but loses battle | Image: Shutterstock (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
23:00 IST, July 27th 2024